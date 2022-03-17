Cairo – Mubasher: The Central Bank of Egypt (CBE) has auctioned treasury bills (T-bills) worth a combined value of EGP 20 billion through two tranches on Thursday.

The first issue totalled EGP 13 billion and will mature in 182 days on 20 September this year, according to official data.

The second offering was valued at EGP 7 billion, holding a 364-day tenor until 21 March 2023.

A week ago, the CBE issued T-bills at a total value of EGP 19 billion over two offerings.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

