CAIRO - Egypt issued its first 3-year panda bonds worth 3.5 billion yuan ($478.74 million), the finance ministry said on Monday.

Egypt succeeded in having a discounted pricing for the panda bonds at 3.5% annually for three years, Finance Minister Moahamed Maait said.

Panda bonds are bonds denominated in Chinese yuan but issued by foreign borrowers. ($1 = 7.3109 Chinese yuan renminbi)

