Cairo – The Central Bank of Egypt (CBE) has auctioned treasury bills (T-bills) at a total value of EGP 23 billion through two tranches on Thursday, 7 July.

With a 91-day tenor until 11 October this year, the first issue stood at EGP 15 billion, according to official data.

Meanwhile, the second tranche was valued at EGP 8 billion, carrying a maturity period of 273 days until 11 April 2023.

The CBE also issued treasury bonds (T-bonds) worth EGP 250 million through one offering, which will mature in 10 years on 12 July 2032.

In addition, the central bank auctioned zero-coupon T-bonds at a value of EGP 7.50 billion through one issue, holding a 1.5-year maturity period until 2 January 2024.

On 4 July, the CBE offered debt instruments at a combined value of EGP 29 billion over four tranches.

