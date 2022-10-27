MUMBAI: Indian government bond yields fell at the open on Thursday, tracking a sharp decline in U.S. yields, with the 10-year note easing to 4% levels.

The benchmark Indian 10-year government bond yield was at 7.3781% as of 0430 GMT. The yield fell seven basis points (bps) to end at 7.4424% on Tuesday. Indian financial markets were shut on Wednesday for a local holiday.

U.S. Treasuries saw a sharp buying interest, with the yield on the 10-year note falling by more than 30 bps since last week as the dollar weakened and on renewed speculation that the Federal Reserve may slow its pace of rate hikes.

"With such a major drop in U.S. yields within a matter of few days, bulls have got a renewed confidence," a trader with a state-run bank said.

"The trading range for the next few sessions could now be capped in a narrow 7.35%-7.40% band, unless there is some major trigger on either side."

Fed funds futures are pricing in an 87% probability of a 75-bps hike on Nov. 2, and a 38% chance of a similar increase in December, according to CME Group's FedWatch tool. Last week, the probabilities were near 100% and 65%, respectively.

The Fed has already raised rates by 300 basis points since March, which has also been one of the major triggers for India's central bank to hike rates aggressively.

Meanwhile, the lack of supply from central government debt auction was also aiding sentiment. The Reserve Bank of India will auction Treasury Bills worth 220 billion Indian rupees ($2.67 billion) later in the day.

Global oil prices rose, driven by record U.S. crude exports and a weaker dollar. Crude exports rose to 5.1 million barrels a day, the most ever. ($1 = 82.2740 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Dharamraj Lalit Dhutia; Editing by Savio D'Souza)



