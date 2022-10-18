DUBAI: Abu Dhabi sovereign wealth fund Mubadala is selling 10-1/2-year U.S. dollar-denominated dual-listed Formosa bonds on Tuesday, giving an initial price guidance of about 200 basis points over 10-year U.S. Treasuries, a bank document showed.

The bonds, expected to price later on Tuesday, are being issued through Mamoura Diversified Global Holdings. HSBC's Taiwan branch is lead manager and is joined as bookrunner by SG Securities HK Limited, Taipei Branch.

Formosa bonds are sold in Taiwan by foreign borrowers and are denominated in currencies other than the Taiwanese dollar.

The deal comes as Saudi Arabia also taps the market for new dollar-denominated Islamic and conventional bonds, alongside a tender offer for some of its existing bonds. Dubai's biggest bank Emirates NBD is also in the market to raise $500 million with five-year bonds on Tuesday.

Bond issuances in the Gulf have plummeted this year as the region reaps the rewards of high oil prices, with all six Gulf Cooperation Council countries expected to post surpluses, for some for the first time in years.

Issuers have also been wary of tapping the markets in a year that has been marked by volatility and as interest rates continue to rise amid an aggressive tightening cycle by the U.S. Federal Reserve to tame decades-high inflation.

Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund, the Public Investment Fund, raised $3 billion with green bonds in its debt markets debut earlier this month.

Mubadala Investment Company, Abu Dhabi's second-biggest sovereign wealth fund after ADIA, had $284 billion in assets under management at the end of last year, according to an investor presentation reviewed by Reuters on Tuesday.

It made $33 billion in comprehensive income in 2021 and ended the year with a five-year portfolio return of 12.2% and a gearing ratio of 8.7%.

Its portfolio spans the globe but is invested 38% in North America, 25% in the UAE, 17% in Europe and 12% in East Asia and Pacific, the presentation showed.




