Riyadh – The board of the National Company for Glass Industries (Zoujaj) has recommended a cash dividend distribution, equivalent to 5% of the company's capital, for the first half (H1) of 2022.

The cash dividend payout stands at SAR 0.5 per share, aggregating at a total value of SAR 16.45 million, according to a bourse filing on Wednesday.

The total number of shares eligible for dividends reached 32.90 million.

It is noteworthy to mention that in 2021, the company achieved net profits after Zakat and tax of SAR 51.1 million, versus net losses of SAR 11 million in 2020.

