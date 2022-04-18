Mobile Telecommunications Company Saudi Arabia (Zain KSA) has nearly doubled its net profit to 81 million riyals compared with the 41 million riyals it posted in the year-ago period.

The effort easily beat analysts' average forecast of 46 million riyals in net profit, as per Refinitiv data.

Revenue rose by 12.4% to 241 million riyals, driven by the growth in B2B, 5G revenues and other revenue streams, the telecoms company said in a filing on Saudi Tadawul bourse on Monday.

Operating expenses rose by 33 million riyals while the amortization and depreciation decreased by 56 million riyals.

On a quarter-on-quarter basis net profit rose 14%, Zain said.

