Cairo - Zahraa Maadi Investment and Development has witnessed a block trading transaction worth EGP 77.68 million on 8 million of its shares, the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) announced on Monday.

Last April, the company recorded a block trading deal of EGP 31.74 million on 3.81 million of its shares.

It is worth noting that Zahraa Maadi logged net profits after tax worth EGP 274.86 million last year, up 28.99% from EGP 213.09 million in 2020, according to the unaudited financial results that were disclosed last February.

