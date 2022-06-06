Riyadh – Yanbu National Petrochemical Company (Yansab) has announced a cash dividend distribution, equivalent to 15% of the capital, for the first half (H1) of 2022.

The cash dividend payout stands at SAR 1.5 per share, aggregating at a total value of SAR 843.75 million, according to a bourse filing on Sunday.

The eligibility and distribution dates were set on 15 June and 29 June, respectively.

It is noteworthy to mention that in the first quarter (Q1) of 2022, Yansab's net profits after Zakat and tax decreased by 32.66% to SAR 283 million from SAR 420.30 million in Q1-21.

