Riyadh – amama Cement Company has reported a 46.02% decline in its interim net profits after Zakat and tax to SAR 29.61 million in the first quarter (Q1) of 2022 from SAR 54.87 million in the year-ago period.

The company generated revenues of SAR 221.57 million in Q1-22, up 22.92% from SAR 180.25 million in the same quarter of the earlier year, according to a bourse filing on Tuesday.

The earnings per share (EPS) settled at SAR 0.15 in the first three months (3M) of 2022, versus SAR 0.27 in the year-ago period.

It is noteworthy to mention that in 2021, the company's net profits after Zakat and tax fell by 60.39% to SAR 160.59 million from SAR 405.54 million a year earlier.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).