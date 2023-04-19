PHOTO
Stocks slip as focus falls back on Fed
MSCI's index of Asia shares outside Japan dropped 0.5% to retreat further from Monday's two-month high
Gold prices inch up as US dollar eases
Spot gold was up 0.1% at $2,006.09 per ounce
Oil prices edge higher on falling US inventories, China data
Brent crude futures gained 7 cents to $84.84 a barrel
Dollar regains footing amid higher yields as Fed outlook weighed
The dollar index - which gauges the greenback against six major peers - ticked up 0.11% to 101.83 in Asian trading
US Stocks: S&P 500 ekes out gain as tech supports, J&J, Goldman disappoint
Nvidia rises after HSBC upgrade
Intel ends its bitcoin mining chip series
A rout in the cryptocurrency market hurt some chip companies
