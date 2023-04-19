Zawya brings you all the latest news and insights relevant to Middle East and global investors in equities, commodities and currencies.

Stocks slip as focus falls back on Fed

MSCI's index of Asia shares outside Japan dropped 0.5% to retreat further from Monday's two-month high

Gold prices inch up as US dollar eases

Spot gold was up 0.1% at $2,006.09 per ounce

Oil prices edge higher on falling US inventories, China data

Brent crude futures gained 7 cents to $84.84 a barrel

Dollar regains footing amid higher yields as Fed outlook weighed

The dollar index - which gauges the greenback against six major peers - ticked up 0.11% to 101.83 in Asian trading

US Stocks: S&P 500 ekes out gain as tech supports, J&J, Goldman disappoint

Nvidia rises after HSBC upgrade

Intel ends its bitcoin mining chip series

A rout in the cryptocurrency market hurt some chip companies

