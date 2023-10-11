Zawya brings you all the latest news and insights relevant to Middle East and global investors in equities, commodities and currencies.

Asia stocks hit 2-week high as Fed talk turns dovish

China shares gain on stimulus report

US Stocks: Dovish Fed officials boost Wall Street as bond yields retreat

PepsiCo rises after lifting annual profit forecast

Oil little changed as Middle East supply concerns fade

Brent crude rose 12 cents at $87.77 a barrel

Dollar loses steam ahead of Fed meeting minutes, US inflation test

A slew of Fed officials have signalled in recent days that the U.S. central bank may not need to tighten monetary policy much further

Gold firm as Fed comments signal potential end to US rate hikes

Spot gold was up 0.1% at $1,860.97 per ounce

Sam Bankman-Fried directed fraud on FTX customers, Caroline Ellison tells jury

Ellison said Alameda Research took about $10 billion in FTX customer funds

