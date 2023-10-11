PHOTO
Zawya brings you all the latest news and insights relevant to Middle East and global investors in equities, commodities and currencies.
Asia stocks hit 2-week high as Fed talk turns dovish
China shares gain on stimulus report
US Stocks: Dovish Fed officials boost Wall Street as bond yields retreat
PepsiCo rises after lifting annual profit forecast
Oil little changed as Middle East supply concerns fade
Brent crude rose 12 cents at $87.77 a barrel
Dollar loses steam ahead of Fed meeting minutes, US inflation test
A slew of Fed officials have signalled in recent days that the U.S. central bank may not need to tighten monetary policy much further
Gold firm as Fed comments signal potential end to US rate hikes
Spot gold was up 0.1% at $1,860.97 per ounce
Sam Bankman-Fried directed fraud on FTX customers, Caroline Ellison tells jury
Ellison said Alameda Research took about $10 billion in FTX customer funds
Gain a deeper understanding of financial markets with Eikon