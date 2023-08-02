Zawya brings you all the latest news and insights relevant to Middle East and global investors in equities, commodities and currencies.

Stocks fall, Treasuries gain after Fitch downgrades US rating

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares fell 0.5%

Dollar shaky after US credit rating downgrade

Sterling similarly gained 0.05% to $1.2782, while the U.S. dollar index was last 0.09% higher at 102.09

Oil prices rise more than 1% after sharp drop in US crude stocks

Brent crude futures for October rose 92 cents, or 1.1%, to $85.83 a barrel

US Stocks: S&P 500, Nasdaq end lower on first day of August in busy earnings week

Uber sees quarterly operating profit above estimates

Gold gains as US dollar, yields stumble on Fitch downgrade

Spot gold was up 0.2% at $1,948.43 per ounce

Crypto stocks dip after bitcoin slumps to six-week low

Bitcoin, the world's biggest cryptocurrency, fell about 2% to $28,870

