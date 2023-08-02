PHOTO
Stocks fall, Treasuries gain after Fitch downgrades US rating
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares fell 0.5%
Dollar shaky after US credit rating downgrade
Sterling similarly gained 0.05% to $1.2782, while the U.S. dollar index was last 0.09% higher at 102.09
Oil prices rise more than 1% after sharp drop in US crude stocks
Brent crude futures for October rose 92 cents, or 1.1%, to $85.83 a barrel
US Stocks: S&P 500, Nasdaq end lower on first day of August in busy earnings week
Uber sees quarterly operating profit above estimates
Gold gains as US dollar, yields stumble on Fitch downgrade
Spot gold was up 0.2% at $1,948.43 per ounce
Crypto stocks dip after bitcoin slumps to six-week low
Bitcoin, the world's biggest cryptocurrency, fell about 2% to $28,870
