Stocks extend sell-off, dollar firm on global growth fears
Markets fret over China growth worries amid lockdowns
Dollar nears pandemic peaks as investors seek safety
U.S. GDP data eyed on Thursday ahead of May Fed meeting
Oil extends gains on Russia-Europe tension, China stimulus hopes
Russia warns Poland, Bulgaria of gas supply cuts on Wednesday IMF warns of stagflation risks in Asia
Gold edges lower on dollar strength
Spot gold was down 0.1% at $1,903.16 per ounce
