Stocks extend sell-off, dollar firm on global growth fears

Markets fret over China growth worries amid lockdowns

Dollar nears pandemic peaks as investors seek safety

U.S. GDP data eyed on Thursday ahead of May Fed meeting

Oil extends gains on Russia-Europe tension, China stimulus hopes

Russia warns Poland, Bulgaria of gas supply cuts on Wednesday IMF warns of stagflation risks in Asia

Gold edges lower on dollar strength

Spot gold was down 0.1% at $1,903.16 per ounce

