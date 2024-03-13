PHOTO
Gold subdued as sticky US inflation prompts rate-cut rethink
Spot gold edged 0.1% up to $2,158.26 per ounce, as of 0151 GMT
Stocks stride past US inflation to milestone highs
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.2% to its highest level since early August
Dollar steadies as traders weigh hotter-than-expected inflation
Against the yen, the dollar eased 0.15% to 147.43, giving the Japanese currency some relief
Oil prices up on strong US demand, Fed signals in focus
Brent futures for May delivery were up 36 cents, or 0.44%, at $82.28 a barrel by 0020 GMT
US Stocks: S&P 500 posts record high close as Oracle jumps, traders keep rate-cut bets
Shares of Oracle jumped 11.7% and reached a record high
Crypto exchange OKX receives in-principle approval for Singapore payments licence
The approval will allow OKX to provide digital payment token and cross-border money transfer services in Singapore
