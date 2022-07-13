PHOTO
Asian shares bounce, markets on edge ahead of U.S. inflation data
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan gained 0.65%
Oil prices slip on anticipated U.S. inventory build amid demand worries
Brent crude futures dropped 68 cents, or 0.7%, to $98.81 a barrel
Gold subdued as investors await U.S. inflation data
Spot gold was up 0.1% at $1,727.89 per ounce
Euro clings to parity as markets await U.S. inflation data
The euro languished at $1.0036
