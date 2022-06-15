Zawya brings you all the latest news and insights relevant to Middle East and global investors in equities, commodities and currencies.

Fed risk drubs stocks; dollar, bond yields soar

Investors are betting with near certainty that the Fed will announce a 75-basis-point rate increase

Dollar towers over peers as markets bet on large Fed rate hike

Market pricing indicates a 99.7% chance of a 75 basis point rate hike at the Fed's meeting

Oil prices settle down on fears of Fed and oil profit tax

Most Fed watchers had expected the U.S. central bank to hike rates by 50 basis points at its meeting on Wednesday

Gold up on lower yields as investors await big Fed rate hike move

Dollar steady near recent two-decade peak

