Nikkei rides high while traders wait on US inflation
Exporters led the charge, helped by a softening yen
Dollar steady as traders brace for US inflation data, bitcoin volatile
Bitcoin surged to a fresh 21-month peak of $47,897
Gold holds steady ahead of US inflation print
Spot gold rose 0.1% to $2,031.30 per ounce
Oil prices extend gains after US crude stocks draw
Brent crude futures rose 29 cents, or 0.4%, to $77.88 a barrel
US Stocks: Dow, S&P 500 retreat as yields edge up ahead of data, earnings
Boeing slips for second day
SEC probing fake post on its X account, bitcoin ETFs not yet approved
It will work with law enforcement to investigate the hack and "related conduct," the SEC said
