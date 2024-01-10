Zawya brings you all the latest news and insights relevant to Middle East and global investors in equities, commodities and currencies.

Nikkei rides high while traders wait on US inflation

Exporters led the charge, helped by a softening yen

Dollar steady as traders brace for US inflation data, bitcoin volatile

Bitcoin surged to a fresh 21-month peak of $47,897

Gold holds steady ahead of US inflation print

Spot gold rose 0.1% to $2,031.30 per ounce

Oil prices extend gains after US crude stocks draw

Brent crude futures rose 29 cents, or 0.4%, to $77.88 a barrel

US Stocks: Dow, S&P 500 retreat as yields edge up ahead of data, earnings

Boeing slips for second day

SEC probing fake post on its X account, bitcoin ETFs not yet approved

It will work with law enforcement to investigate the hack and "related conduct," the SEC said

