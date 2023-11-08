Zawya brings you all the latest news and insights relevant to Middle East and global investors in equities, commodities and currencies.

US yields languish above lows before Powell remarks; oil sags

Crude oil sank to a three-month low after data showed a steep build in U.S. stockpiles

Dollar licks its wounds ahead of Fed Chair Powell's remarks

Futures point to a roughly 15% chance of another hike by January

Oil prices fall to over 3-month low on signs of higher supply

U.S. 2023 oil output to rise by less than forecast -EIA

Gold prices flat as investors await Fed Chair Powell's speech

Spot gold was flat at $1,968.64 per ounce

US Stocks: S&P 500, Nasdaq score longest win streak in 2 years on rates view

Fed speakers keep focus on inflation

Coinbase strengthens its global advisory council

Esper is a former U.S. defense secretary and Murphy is a former national security specialist

Gain a deeper understanding of financial markets with Eikon