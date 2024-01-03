Zawya brings you all the latest news and insights relevant to Middle East and global investors in equities, commodities and currencies.

Asian shares extend global sell-off, dollar holds gains

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 1.1%

Dollar edges higher as risk rally hits pause

The Australian dollar likewise hit a two-week trough of $0.6756

Oil prices rise on sustained Red Sea shipping tensions

Brent crude rose 26 cents, or 0.4%, to $76.11 a barrel

Gold holds steady as traders await Fed minutes

Spot gold was up 0.1% at $2,061.49 per ounce

US Stocks: S&P, Nasdaq begin 2024 with lower close as Apple, big tech weighs

Apple dives on Barclays' downgrade

Bitcoin climbs above $45,000 to 21-month peak as new year kicks off

After 156% gain in 2023, bitcoin starts new year on front foot

