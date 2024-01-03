PHOTO
Zawya brings you all the latest news and insights relevant to Middle East and global investors in equities, commodities and currencies.
Asian shares extend global sell-off, dollar holds gains
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 1.1%
Dollar edges higher as risk rally hits pause
The Australian dollar likewise hit a two-week trough of $0.6756
Oil prices rise on sustained Red Sea shipping tensions
Brent crude rose 26 cents, or 0.4%, to $76.11 a barrel
Gold holds steady as traders await Fed minutes
Spot gold was up 0.1% at $2,061.49 per ounce
US Stocks: S&P, Nasdaq begin 2024 with lower close as Apple, big tech weighs
Apple dives on Barclays' downgrade
Bitcoin climbs above $45,000 to 21-month peak as new year kicks off
After 156% gain in 2023, bitcoin starts new year on front foot
Gain a deeper understanding of financial markets with Eikon