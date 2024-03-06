PHOTO
China stocks lead Asia lower, gold drifts after record peak
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was 0.21% lower
Dollar firm before Powell speech, bitcoin stabilises after breaking record
In cryptocurrencies, bitcoin was slightly up but stayed below a record high reached in a volatile overnight session
Oil fell slightly as China growth worries clash with output cuts
Prices were also supported by a weaker U.S. dollar
Bitcoin soars to record high, then tumbles
The world's largest cryptocurrency hit a high of $69,202
Gold slips from record peak but holds above $2,100 ahead of Powell testimony
Spot gold edged down 0.2% at $2,124.46 per ounce
US Stocks: Tech-heavy Nasdaq leads Wall Street lower as megacaps, chips slide
US services sector cools in February, ISM survey shows
