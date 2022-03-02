Zawya brings you all the latest news and insights relevant to Middle East and global investors in equities, commodities and currencies.

Asian shares slip, oil surges again as Russia sanctions bite

Early in the Asian trading day, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.19%

Oil jumps 3% on choked Russian supply as trade finance dries up

Brent crude futures climbed $3.55, or 3.4%, to $108.52 a barrel

Euro testing support as Ukraine crisis looms over growth

The common currency briefly fell below support to touch a 21-month low of $1.1090 overnight

Palladium rises as Russia sanctions cloud supply outlook, gold jumps

Gold jumped 1.8% to $1,941.51 per ounce as the crisis drove investors to safe-haven assets

Gain a deeper understanding of financial markets with Eikon.