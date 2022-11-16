Zawya brings you all the latest news and insights relevant to Middle East and global investors in equities, commodities and currencies.

Asian stocks shaken by blast in Poland, dollar gains

U.S. stock futures, the S&P 500 e-minis shed 0.4%

US Stocks: Wall Street gains on inflation data, but rocky on geopolitics

U.S. producer prices rise less than expected

Oil prices steady as China COVID worries outweigh supply concerns

Brent crude futures dropped by 6 cents, or 0.1%, to $93.80 a barrel

Gold firms on Fed slowdown hopes; investors assess Poland blast

Poland blast may not be from missile fired from Russia, Biden says

Safe-haven dollar gains as traders assess risks from Poland

The risk-sensitive Australian dollar and sterling both flipped from small early gains to similar-sized losses

FTX creditors may number over 1mln as regulators seek answers

FTX in contact with federal, state, international regulators

