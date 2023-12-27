PHOTO
Asian stocks rise with year-end cheer; dollar heavy
Japan's Nikkei rose 1.2%, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index was last up 0.9%
Dollar under pressure on rate cut wagers in thin holiday market
The dollar index is on course for a 1.9% drop in 2023 after two straight years of strong gains
Oil prices fall as major shipping firms return to Red Sea
Brent crude futures fell 18 cents, or 0.22%, to $80.89 a barrel by 0101 GMT
US Stocks: Wall Street ends higher in final stretch of 2023, rate cuts in view
All three major U.S. stock indexes rose in light trading a day after the Christmas holiday
Gold holds steady amid muted activity on Fed rate cut bets
Bullion is on track to mark an over 10% gain this year
Digital Currency Group CEO Silbert steps down as Grayscale Investments' board chair
DCG is the parent company of several high-profile crypto firms
