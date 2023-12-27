Zawya brings you all the latest news and insights relevant to Middle East and global investors in equities, commodities and currencies.



Asian stocks rise with year-end cheer; dollar heavy

Japan's Nikkei rose 1.2%, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index was last up 0.9%



Dollar under pressure on rate cut wagers in thin holiday market

The dollar index is on course for a 1.9% drop in 2023 after two straight years of strong gains



Oil prices fall as major shipping firms return to Red Sea

Brent crude futures fell 18 cents, or 0.22%, to $80.89 a barrel by 0101 GMT



US Stocks: Wall Street ends higher in final stretch of 2023, rate cuts in view

All three major U.S. stock indexes rose in light trading a day after the Christmas holiday



Gold holds steady amid muted activity on Fed rate cut bets

Bullion is on track to mark an over 10% gain this year



Digital Currency Group CEO Silbert steps down as Grayscale Investments' board chair

DCG is the parent company of several high-profile crypto firms

