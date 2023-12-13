Zawya brings you all the latest news and insights relevant to Middle East and global investors in equities, commodities and currencies.

Asian stocks mixed ahead of Fed decision; oil prices slump

Brent bottomed at $72.75 a barrel

Oil holds soft tone on oversupply concerns, markets await Fed

Brent crude futures for February inched down 1 cent to $73.23 a barrel

Dollar on back foot as traders look to Fed for cut timing clues

The dollar index - which gauges the dollar against the euro, yen and four other counterparts - was steady at 103.82

US Stocks: Wall St hits fresh 2023 highs after inflation data; Fed on deck

Oracle tumbles on downbeat Q3 revenue forecast

Gold holds tight range as traders strap in for Fed verdict

Fed policy statement due at 1900 GMT

S&P gives Tether poor marks in new stablecoin scale

Stablecoins are a form of cryptocurrency backed by an asset or fiat currency

Gain a deeper understanding of financial markets with Eikon