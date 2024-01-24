PHOTO
Asian stocks gain as potential China rescue package lifts mood
Spot gold dropped 0.1% to $2,027.09 an ounce
Dollar hovers near 6-week high on Fed view; yen edges up after BOJ
For 2024, futures traders are betting on five quarter-point rate cuts
Oil prices little changed as fundamentals weigh on geopolitical risk premium
The front-month March contract for Brent crude inched up 5 cents to $79.60 a barrel
Gold steadies as traders brace for US economic data
Spot gold edged 0.1% lower to $2,027.39 per ounce
US Stocks: S&P 500 notches third straight record high close
GE's Q1 outlook disappoints, shares fall
Bitcoin down 20% from post-ETF highs
The world's largest crypto currency was last at $38,900, down 20.6% from around $49,000 - the three-year high it hit on Jan. 11
