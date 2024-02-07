Zawya brings you all the latest news and insights relevant to Middle East and global investors in equities, commodities and currencies

Asia stocks gain, much riding on China stability efforts

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan gained 0.7% to a five-week top

Oil edges up on smaller US output growth estimates

Brent crude futures rose 38 cents, or 0.5%, to $78.97 a barrel

Dollar on defensive after pullback from nearly 3-month peak

The dollar was little changed at $1.0755 per euro in early Asia trade

Gold prices flat as traders await remarks from Fed officials

Spot gold held its ground at $2,035.12 per ounce

US Stocks: S&P 500 closes up, focus on earnings and US interest rates

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 141.24 points, or 0.37%, to 38,521.36

Yellen says Congress should provide authority to regulate stablecoins

Yellen said during a U.S. House of Representatives Financial Services Committee hearing

