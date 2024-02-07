PHOTO
Asia stocks gain, much riding on China stability efforts
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan gained 0.7% to a five-week top
Oil edges up on smaller US output growth estimates
Brent crude futures rose 38 cents, or 0.5%, to $78.97 a barrel
Dollar on defensive after pullback from nearly 3-month peak
The dollar was little changed at $1.0755 per euro in early Asia trade
Gold prices flat as traders await remarks from Fed officials
Spot gold held its ground at $2,035.12 per ounce
US Stocks: S&P 500 closes up, focus on earnings and US interest rates
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 141.24 points, or 0.37%, to 38,521.36
Yellen says Congress should provide authority to regulate stablecoins
Yellen said during a U.S. House of Representatives Financial Services Committee hearing
