Zawya brings you all the latest news and insights relevant to Middle East and global investors in equities, commodities and currencies.

Asian shares up, dollar wobbly as US inflation data reinforces Fed pause bets

Nikkei hits fresh 33-yr high ahead of BOJ policy meeting

US Stocks: US stocks end higher as inflation data cements bets on rate hike pause

Consumer price index rises 0.1% in May

Dollar droops as bets build for Fed pause, yuan at 6-mth low

The dollar index was little changed at 103.29 in early Asian trading

Gold holds steady as traders brace for Fed decision

Spot gold was up 0.1% at $1,945.29 per ounce

Oil prices dip after unexpected rise in US crude stocks

OPEC+ grants Russia slightly higher oil production baseline

Binance has not sold either bitcoin or Binance Coin, CEO says

The lawsuits against Binance and Coinbase Global have increased fears the crypto market's ordeal could be prolonged further

Gain a deeper understanding of financial markets with Eikon