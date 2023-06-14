PHOTO
Asian shares up, dollar wobbly as US inflation data reinforces Fed pause bets
Nikkei hits fresh 33-yr high ahead of BOJ policy meeting
US Stocks: US stocks end higher as inflation data cements bets on rate hike pause
Consumer price index rises 0.1% in May
Dollar droops as bets build for Fed pause, yuan at 6-mth low
The dollar index was little changed at 103.29 in early Asian trading
Gold holds steady as traders brace for Fed decision
Spot gold was up 0.1% at $1,945.29 per ounce
Oil prices dip after unexpected rise in US crude stocks
OPEC+ grants Russia slightly higher oil production baseline
Binance has not sold either bitcoin or Binance Coin, CEO says
The lawsuits against Binance and Coinbase Global have increased fears the crypto market's ordeal could be prolonged further
