Asian shares rise, dollar dips as traders await US inflation data
Investor attention will also be on second-quarter earnings this week
US Stocks: Wall St ends higher with key inflation data, earnings ahead
JPMorgan gains on Jefferies' upgrade ahead of results
Dollar slumps ahead of US inflation data, sterling rises
The kiwi was last 0.56% higher at $0.6233
Gold rises on softer dollar, yields ahead of US inflation data
Gold prices at three-week high
Oil flat after bigger-than-expected build in U.S. crude stockpiles
Brent futures slipped 4 cents, to $79.36 a barrel
Hedge funds grow more cautious on crypto after turmoil
The proportion of traditional hedge funds investing in crypto-assets has dropped to 29%
