Asian shares rise, dollar dips as traders await US inflation data

Investor attention will also be on second-quarter earnings this week

US Stocks: Wall St ends higher with key inflation data, earnings ahead

JPMorgan gains on Jefferies' upgrade ahead of results

Dollar slumps ahead of US inflation data, sterling rises

The kiwi was last 0.56% higher at $0.6233

Gold rises on softer dollar, yields ahead of US inflation data

Gold prices at three-week high

Oil flat after bigger-than-expected build in U.S. crude stockpiles

Brent futures slipped 4 cents, to $79.36 a barrel

Hedge funds grow more cautious on crypto after turmoil

The proportion of traditional hedge funds investing in crypto-assets has dropped to 29%

