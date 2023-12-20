Zawya brings you all the latest news and insights relevant to Middle East and global investors in equities, commodities and currencies.

Asian shares rise as US rate cut fever lingers, oil holds gains

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.6%, aided by a 1.2% jump in Hong Kong stocks

Gold holds above $2,000 on Fed rate cut hopes; focus on US inflation

Spot gold was little changed at $2,038.49 per ounce

Oil prices edge up as traders eye Red Sea developments

Brent crude futures edged up 6 cents, or 0.1%, to $79.29 a barrel

Australia, NZ dlrs reach 5-month highs, aided by yen slide

Rising oil prices lifted the commodity-linked currencies as the threat to shipping in the Red Sea disrupted supplies

US Stocks: Wall Street ends higher as rate-cut fever lingers

S&P 500 within 1 percent of record closing high

FTX resolves dispute with Bahamian liquidators

FTX had been at odds with Bahamian officials ever since filing for bankruptcy protection on Nov. 11

