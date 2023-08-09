PHOTO
Asian shares hesitant on China deflation risk, bank jitters
The MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan edged 0.4% higher
US Stocks: Wall Street ends lower after bank rating cuts spark wider sell-off
After a five-month rally pushed the benchmark S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite within 5% of their lifetime highs
Dollar firm on safe-haven demand as markets fret over China, banks
The U.S. dollar index was little changed at 102.50 in the Asian morning, following a 0.47% rise in the previous session
Oil prices ease as bearish China data fuels demand concerns
Brent crude futures fell 17 cents, or 0.2%, to $86.00 a barrel
Gold steadies as US dollar, yields pull back from recent highs
Spot gold was up 0.1% at $1,926.29 per ounce
US Fed clarifies process for banks to transact in stablecoins
The Fed said it is creating a new supervisory program to oversee the activities of the banks it supervises related to cryptocurrency, blockchain technology and tech-driven nonbank partnerships
