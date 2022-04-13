PHOTO
Asian shares gain as U.S. inflation data not as bad as feared
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.5% and Japan's Nikkei jumped 1.54%
Oil prices rise on tight supply outlook as Russia spurns peace talks
Brent crude futures rose 59 cents, or 0.6%, to $105.23 a barrel
Gold flat as weaker yields, Ukraine worries counter firmer dollar
Spot gold was little changed at $1,964.70 per ounce
Euro weighed down by waning hopes for peace, kiwi helped by RBNZ hike
RBNZ hikes 50bps; kiwi blips higher
