Asian shares extend a global rally as dollar languishes

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan surged 1.1%

Oil falls on inflation concerns, anticipated stock builds

Brent crude prices fell 39 cents or 0.5% to $106.96 a barrel

Dollar loses steam, euro heaves sigh of relief ahead of ECB

The U.S. dollar index measure against a basket of key currencies was down 0.08% to 106.58

Gold steady as dollar slide balances rate-hike fears

Spot gold was flat at $1,711.00 per ounce

