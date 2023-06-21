PHOTO
Asia stocks slip as suspense builds for China, Fed news
Most Asia indices ease, S&P 500 futures flat
Gold range-bound as markets position for Powell's testimony
Spot gold was almost unchanged at $1,936.99 per ounce
Oil extends declines on China growth woes, firmer dollar
Brent futures fell 21 cents, or 0.3%, to $75.69 a barrel
Dollar finds footing on housing data as yuan falters
U.S. housing starts surge; dollar drifts higher
US Stocks: Wall Street ends lower, pausing rally as Powell testimony looms
Rivian announces it will adopt Tesla charging standard
Bitcoin rises 5.1% at $28,211Ether
the coin linked to the ethereum blockchain network, rose 2.98% to $1,788.6
