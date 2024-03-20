Zawya brings you all the latest news and insights relevant to Middle East and global investors in equities, commodities and currencies.

Asia stocks shaky ahead of Fed, yen hits 4-month low

Tokyo's Nikkei is closed for a holiday in Japan

Yen near four-month low, Fed in spotlight

On Wednesday, the yen weakened to a four-month low of 151.34 per dollar and was last off 0.26% at 151.23

Gold range-bound as investors brace for Fed decision, Powell speech

Spot gold was up 0.1% at $2,159.50 per ounce

Oil pulls back from multi-month highs as strong dollar dents demand

Brent crude futures for May delivery fell 19 cents, or 0.2%, to $87.19 a barrel

Grayscale bitcoin ETF saw record daily outflows as bitcoin tumbled

Grayscale’s ETF notched a daily record of $642.5 million in outflows on Monday

US Stocks: Wall Street advances with Nvidia and Fed meeting in focus

Crypto-related stocks drop as bitcoin falls

