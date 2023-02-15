Zawya brings you all the latest news and insights relevant to Middle East and global investors in equities, commodities and currencies.

Asia stocks fall, dollar stands firm after sticky U.S. CPI

Fed funds futures now imply a peak above 5.2% by mid-year and rates above 5% at year's end

US Stocks: Wall Street ends mixed as inflation data supports rate worries

Coca-Cola Co dips after quarterly report

Oil falls after industry data points to jump in U.S. crude stocks

OPEC raises 2023 oil demand growth forecast

Dollar finds friends after sticky U.S. inflation readout

The U.S. dollar climbed to a six-week high of 133.30 yen

Gold ticks higher as dollar weakness offsets rate-hike bets

Spot gold was up 0.1% at $1,856.47 per ounce

Ken Griffin's Citadel reveals 5.5% stake in crypto bank Silvergate

Shares in Silvergate jumped after the disclosure, and were last up about 14%

