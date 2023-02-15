PHOTO
Asia stocks fall, dollar stands firm after sticky U.S. CPI
Fed funds futures now imply a peak above 5.2% by mid-year and rates above 5% at year's end
US Stocks: Wall Street ends mixed as inflation data supports rate worries
Coca-Cola Co dips after quarterly report
Oil falls after industry data points to jump in U.S. crude stocks
OPEC raises 2023 oil demand growth forecast
Dollar finds friends after sticky U.S. inflation readout
The U.S. dollar climbed to a six-week high of 133.30 yen
Gold ticks higher as dollar weakness offsets rate-hike bets
Spot gold was up 0.1% at $1,856.47 per ounce
Ken Griffin's Citadel reveals 5.5% stake in crypto bank Silvergate
Shares in Silvergate jumped after the disclosure, and were last up about 14%
