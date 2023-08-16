PHOTO
Asia stocks fall as weak China data weigh
MSCI's gauge of Asia Pacific stocks outside Japan was down 1.1%
US Stocks: Wall St ends lower; strong retail sales stoke interest rate worries
July retail sales rise more than expected
Oil prices steady as markets weigh weak China data, tighter crude supplies
Brent crude futures rose 3 cents to $84.92 a barrel
Gold languishes as strong US data stokes Fed rate hike woes
Spot gold was flat at $1,900.90 per ounce
Yen treads on intervention zone; kiwi, Aussie dollars hit by China woes
In the broader currency market, the dollar was on the front foot
Binance files for protective order against SEC
The protective order seeks to limit the SEC, among other things, to four depositions from BAM employees
