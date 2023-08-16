Zawya brings you all the latest news and insights relevant to Middle East and global investors in equities, commodities and currencies.

Asia stocks fall as weak China data weigh

MSCI's gauge of Asia Pacific stocks outside Japan was down 1.1%

US Stocks: Wall St ends lower; strong retail sales stoke interest rate worries

July retail sales rise more than expected

Oil prices steady as markets weigh weak China data, tighter crude supplies

Brent crude futures rose 3 cents to $84.92 a barrel

Gold languishes as strong US data stokes Fed rate hike woes

Spot gold was flat at $1,900.90 per ounce

Yen treads on intervention zone; kiwi, Aussie dollars hit by China woes

In the broader currency market, the dollar was on the front foot

Binance files for protective order against SEC

The protective order seeks to limit the SEC, among other things, to four depositions from BAM employees

