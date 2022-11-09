PHOTO
Asia stocks advance as investors await U.S. midterm election results
China's stock market opened flat, with Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index 0.12% higher
US Stocks: Wall Street ends higher as investors eye U.S. midterms
Amgen climbs on cholesterol drug data
Crypto exchange Binance to acquire rival FTX in surprise move
Agreement comes after Binance announced it was selling its FTX token holdings
Dollar wobbles while investors await midterms; cryptos skittish
The dollar last traded at $1.1006 per euro and bought 145.20 yen
Oil steadies after 3% drop on demand fears
Brent crude futures rose 2 cents to $95.38 a barrel
Gold eases off 1-month peak; focus on U.S. inflation data
Traders see 67% chance of 50 bps Fed rate hike in December
