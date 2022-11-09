Zawya brings you all the latest news and insights relevant to Middle East and global investors in equities, commodities and currencies.

Asia stocks advance as investors await U.S. midterm election results

China's stock market opened flat, with Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index 0.12% higher

US Stocks: Wall Street ends higher as investors eye U.S. midterms

Amgen climbs on cholesterol drug data

Crypto exchange Binance to acquire rival FTX in surprise move

Agreement comes after Binance announced it was selling its FTX token holdings

Dollar wobbles while investors await midterms; cryptos skittish

The dollar last traded at $1.1006 per euro and bought 145.20 yen

Oil steadies after 3% drop on demand fears

Brent crude futures rose 2 cents to $95.38 a barrel

Gold eases off 1-month peak; focus on U.S. inflation data

Traders see 67% chance of 50 bps Fed rate hike in December

