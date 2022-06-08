Zawya brings you all the latest news and insights relevant to Middle East and global investors in equities, commodities and currencies.

Asia stocks advance as investors weigh impact of hawkish central banks

U.S. stocks rallied to end higher for a second straight day, buoying the mood in Asia

Gold trades in tight range with U.S. inflation data in spotlight

U.S. dollar up 0.2%, 10-year Treasury yields firm

Oil prices inch higher ahead of U.S. inventories data

Brent crude futures for August rose 22 cents, or 0.2%, to $120.79 a barrel

Yen slides as Europe braces for rate hikes

The dollar steadied after a slight dip in line with U.S. yields overnight

