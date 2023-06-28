PHOTO
Asia shares hesitant, yen slide stokes intervention risk
The rate risk kept markets cautious and MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was barely changed
US Stocks: Wall Street closes higher as upbeat economic data allays slowdown fears
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 212.03 points
Dollar flat; Aussie slides as inflation slows
Against a basket of currencies, the dollar rose 0.029% to 102.53
Oil higher on large US stock draws, but rate hike fears linger
Brent crude futures rose 51 cents, or 0.71%, to $72.77 a barrel
Gold steadies near three-month lows; focus shifts to Powell
Spot gold rose 0.1% to $1,915.22 per ounce
Fidelity readies new spot bitcoin ETF filing - report
Futures-based bitcoin ETFs that track the price of bitcoin futures contracts have been allowed by regulators since October 2021
