Asia shares hesitant, yen slide stokes intervention risk

The rate risk kept markets cautious and MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was barely changed

US Stocks: Wall Street closes higher as upbeat economic data allays slowdown fears

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 212.03 points

Dollar flat; Aussie slides as inflation slows

Against a basket of currencies, the dollar rose 0.029% to 102.53

Oil higher on large US stock draws, but rate hike fears linger

Brent crude futures rose 51 cents, or 0.71%, to $72.77 a barrel

Gold steadies near three-month lows; focus shifts to Powell

Spot gold rose 0.1% to $1,915.22 per ounce

Fidelity readies new spot bitcoin ETF filing - report

Futures-based bitcoin ETFs that track the price of bitcoin futures contracts have been allowed by regulators since October 2021

