Waja Company announced a project award with the Saudi Ministry of Energy at a value of SAR 76.11 million on 8 June, according to a bourse disclosure.

The firm will handle the rehabilitation and development of the ten-storey building that spans 17,554 square metres.

It is worth noting that the company Waja started the listing and trading of its shares on the Parallel Market (Nomu) of the Saudi Exchange (Tadawul) last March.

During the 12-month period that ended on 31 December 2022, the net profits after Zakat and tax of Waja hit SAR 18,26 million, up 5.18% from SAR 17.36 million a year earlier.

Revenues hiked by 25.49% to SAR 99.17 million last year from SAR 79.03 million in 2021.

