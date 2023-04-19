Vodafone Qatar maintained its growth trajectory in Q1, 2023, reporting a net profit of QR133mn, an increase of 24.2% year-on-year (y-o-y).



Total revenue increased by 6.2% y-o-y to reach QR776mn due to continued growth in the company’s postpaid, fixed broadband services (GigaHome), managed services, Internet of Things (IoT), and handsets. Service revenue grew by 12.3% to reach QR687mn.



EBITDA for the period increased by 6.4% y-o-y to reach QR320mn led by higher service revenue and the continued effectiveness in implementing the company’s cost optimisation programme.



Consequently, EBITDA margin continued to expand to reach 41.3%.



Vodafone Qatar is now serving 2.1mn mobile customers representing a growth of 4.1% compared to Q1 2022.

