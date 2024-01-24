Riyadh – Valuable Capital Financial Company (VCFC), a brokerage firm licensed by the Capital Market Authority (CMA), has launched its online trading app Sahm to serve as a platform proprietary designed and developed for investors in Saudi Arabia.

Sahm is the first of its kind in the Kingdom and will allow its users to trade in both Saudi and US markets within one app. It will also provide a list of Sharia-aligned stocks in the US market and a variety of US stock ETFs with Arabic themes, according to a press release.

General Manager of VCFC, Hadeel Bedeeri, said: “Since the beginning, our product philosophy has always been to design an all-in-one, easy-to-use trading platform tailored for domestic investors. And now, Sahm is just a perfect example of integrating everything investors need into one app.”

The users of the app will have a one-click quick switch between Saudi and US stock accounts in real-time for both trading and currency conversion. Sahm further supports both Arabic and English, with a sleek, user-friendly UI design embedded with bundled functions.

Jess Cheung, Co-Founder and CEO of Valuable Capital Group Ltd, the parent company of VCFC, noted: “Our goal is to provide Saudi users with a seamless and tailored investing experience, making investing as simple as breathing.”

Cheun added: “With the launch of the Sahm app, we hope to become the best online broker in Saudi Arabia and are committed to offering fast, easy, and global integrated market access to Saudi investors.”

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).