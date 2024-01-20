Wall Street stocks rallied Friday, with the tech sector logging major gains while the Dow and broad-based S&P 500 hit new highs.

But European markets, which are much less tech-heavy than their American counterparts, lagged as they ended the week lower on concerns about slow growth and high interest rates.

Global equities had rebounded Thursday as tech giants clawed back recent losses, overcoming concerns about central banks delaying rate cuts.

Those gains continued into Friday, though at a less hectic pace.

Still, it was enough for the S&P 500 to surpass its last record close in early 2022.

"The tech stocks are continuing to lead the market higher," said Adam Sarhan of 50 Park Investments.

"You have explosive action in SMCI, in Nvidia, in Broadcom, in semiconductors in general, and that remains bullish for the market," he said.

SMCI shares rocketed 35.9 percent, Nvidia climbed 4.2 percent and Broadcom added 5.9 percent.

"The tech sector and communication services are still driving the US market, and Europe is missing out because of its lack of tech exposure," said XTB research director Kathleen Brooks.

New York's gains were largely driven by a surge in tech giants including Alphabet, Meta and Nvidia after chip titan Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co unveiled a strong outlook for capital spending and revenue that boosted hopes for 2024.

They also came as Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg posted on Instagram that the company is purchasing AI products including Nvidia chips which are key to AI projects

- Central bank concerns -

European markets rose initially on the back of the Wall Street rally before turning lower over continued concerns that central banks will delay interest rate cuts and as investors continued to digest news of Germany's shrinking economic output.

European markets "struggled to build on the gains of yesterday," said Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets UK.

Shares in Swiss-Swedish engineering group ABB fell four percent after it confirmed US House Republicans plan to investigate its sale of software to control port cranes to companies in China.

Earlier, Tokyo stocks put on more than one percent thanks to the weaker yen as data showing slower Japanese inflation eased pressure on the country's central bank to shift away from its ultra-loose monetary policy.

However, worries over China's economy continued to weigh on Shanghai and Hong Kong, which extended the year's losses.

Oil prices slipped as concerns about rising tensions in the Middle East were balanced by forecasts from the International Energy Agency that oil demand growth will halve in 2024.

- Key figures around 2130 GMT -

New York - Dow: UP 1.1 percent at 37,863.80 points (close)

New York - S&P 500: UP 1.2 percent at 4,839.81 (close)

New York - Nasdaq Composite: UP 1.7 percent at 15,310.97 (close)

London - FTSE 100: UP less than 0.1 percent at 7,461.93 (close)

Paris - CAC 40: DOWN 0.4 percent at 7,371.64 (close)

Frankfurt - DAX: DOWN less than 0.1 percent at 16,555.13 (close)

EURO STOXX 50: DOWN less than 0.1 percent at 4,448.83 (close)

Tokyo - Nikkei 225: UP 1.4 percent at 35,963.27 (close)

Hong Kong - Hang Seng Index: DOWN 0.5 percent at 15,308.69 (close)

Shanghai - Composite: DOWN 0.5 percent at 2,832.28 (close)

Euro/dollar: UP at $1.0898 from $1.0883 on Thursday

Dollar/yen: DOWN at 148.10 yen from 148.16 yen

Pound/dollar: UP at $1.2703 from $1.2676

Euro/pound: DOWN at 85.76 pence from 85.88 pence

West Texas Intermediate: DOWN 0.9 percent at $73.41 per barrel

Brent North Sea Crude: DOWN 0.7 percent at $78.56 per barrel