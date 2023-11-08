Wall Street stocks rose slightly in early trading Wednesday, as investors kept up their lingering enthusiasm for stocks amid hopes that US interest rates have hit their peak.

The Federal Reserve held its benchmark lending rate steady last week for a second consecutive policy meeting, raising optimism that the central bank was done with rate hikes.

In recent days, bond yields have also fallen sharply, bringing down the cost of consumer borrowing for a range of products including the popular 30-year mortgage.

Around 10 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.2 percent to 34,207.71.

The broad-based S&P 500 Index and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index both rose by the same amount to 4,386.57 and 13,661.36 respectively.

"There is not a lot of conviction in this morning's trade. The most transparent explanation for that is that there is a nagging sense the market is due for a pullback," said Briefing.com's Patrick O'Hare in a note before markets opened.

"A less transparent explanation is that growth concerns are percolating beneath the surface," he added.

Among individual companies, online game producer Roblox saw its share price surge more than 17 percent after beating analyst estimates.

And Microsoft shares ticked up around 0.6 percent, building on Tuesday's gains -- when they closed at a record-high.