Upper Egypt Mills Company (UEFM) posted a 46.5% year-on-year (YoY) hike in consolidated net profits after tax in the first nine months of fiscal year (FY) 2023/2024, according to a disclosure on May 30th.

Consolidated net profits came in at EGP 197.714 million in the July-March period this FY, versus EGP 134.964 million in the corresponding period last FY.

Meanwhile, total operating revenues surged to EGP 2.108 billion from EGP 1.667 billion.

On May 15th, the company achieved a standalone nt profit of EGP 128.496 million in the July-March period this FY, versus EGP 93.016 million in the corresponding period last FY.

Upper Egypt Mills is primarily involved in the manufacturing, processing, import, export, warehousing, and distribution of different types of grains and grain derivatives.

