Cairo – Upper Egypt Mills Company plans to generate EGP 896.17 million in revenue during fiscal year (FY) 2022/2023.

The company intends to allocate EGP 90 million in FY22/23 to carry out investment projects, according to a bourse filing.

Moreover, Upper Egypt Mills targets expenditures and surplus worth EGP 811.17 million and EGP 85 million, respectively.

Last September, the firm registered consolidated net profits worth EGP 147.11 million in FY20/21, an annual increase of 2.40% from EGP 143.67 million.

