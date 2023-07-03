Riyadh – Al Rajhi Capital announced the distribution of cash dividends standing at SAR 0.12 per unit to the unitholders of Al Rajhi REIT Fund for the second quarter (Q2) of 2023.

A total of SAR 19.42 million will be paid as dividends for 161.85 million eligible units

The distribution ratio of the net assets value is 1.44 % as of 31 December 2022, according to a bourse filing.

Al Rajhi Capital noted that the cash distribution entitlement date will be according to the register at the end of 9 July 2023.

