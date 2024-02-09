The UAE-based lender United Arab Bank (UAB) reported on Thursday a 65% growth in net profit for 2023 on the back of improved operating performance and lower credit losses.

Total net profit for the year reached 255 million dirhams ($69.4 million), compared to AED 155 million in 2022, the bank said in a statement.

“The growth in net profit is a result of improved operating performance and lower expected credit losses, coupled with disciplined cost management,” the lender noted.

Total operating income grew by 15%, while total assets jumped by 25% to AED17.6 billion, supported by the strong growth in loans, advances and Islamic financing, as well as investments portfolio.

Shirish Bhide, CEO of UAB, said the bank’s revenue and profit grew because of its “customer-centric approach” and prudent policies.

“The bank also delivered double-digit growth in assets, stemming from strong business demand and momentum. We expect this strong momentum to continue in 2024,” Bhide said.

(Writing by Cleofe Maceda; editing by Brinda Darasha)

(brinda.darasha@lseg.com)