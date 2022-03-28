Dubai real estate developer Union Properties has reported a net loss of AED 966.76 million ($263.24 million) in 2021 compared to a profit of AED 200.98 million in the previous year. The company also faced an impairment of AED 154.64 million relating to investments in quoted funds and quoted equities, which are suspected to have been misappropriated by the company’s former officials.

The newly appointed board of directors is focused on strengthening the supervisory function of internal audit and recovering the misappropriated funds through legal procedures, according to the developer.

The newly appointed board changed the company’s independent valuer to Land Sterling, which was tasked with assessing the fair value of its property portfolio as of 31 December 2021.

The company then discovered that the carrying value of its property portfolio had been inflated in prior years and that it has booked a loss from the valuation of its properties amounting to AED 1.11 billion in 2021 versus a gain of AED 743.6 million in the previous year.

“2021 has been a difficult year for Union Properties as we uncovered widespread fraud and misconduct by the company’s former management involving forgery, misappropriation of funds and various other financial violations which has negatively impact the company’s financial health and been a severe breach of shareholder confidence. Our focus as the new Board is now on addressing these challenges head on and rebuilding shareholder trust," Amer Khansaheb, Board Member and Managing Director of Union Properties, said.

"We have commenced the implementation of an emergency business restructuring program to restore shareholder value and negotiations are ongoing with our two major creditors banks to restructure the loan facilities. Good progress has been made with one of the local Islamic banks and we remain in constructive discussions with other major creditor bank," he said.

"We will also continue to review our entire portfolio in order to assess which assets are core and where we could generate further value and liquidity through the disposals of noncore assets,” Khansaheb added.

(Reporting by Seban Scaria; editing by Daniel Luiz)

seban.scaria@lseg.com